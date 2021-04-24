WAUSEON — Steel related business are showing an interest in locating to Fulton County according to Matt Gilroy, executive director of the Fulton County Economic Development office.
Site work began in the fall of 2020 for the planned site of Nova Tube and Steel near Delta. Construction of the up to 200,000 square-foot facility was originally set to begin in May 2020 but the date was pushed back because of coronavirus (COVID-19). The estimated $70 million project is expected to bring 70-102 jobs to the area. The plant will produce structural tubing and will gradually employ people from the area over the next two to three years, depending on demand.
North Star BlueScope, also near Delta, uses a high-tech process to turn raw materials into hot-rolled bands for end use in many different industries. Those include automotive, construction, agriculture, and general manufacturing applications.
Gilroy explained that North Star is one of a growing number of mini-mills popping up all over the country. According to information on the North Star website, the new steel production process minimizes pollution, exceeds environmental regulations, and promotes a clean work environment.
A $700 million expansion of North Star funded by the Australian parent company was announced in mid-2019, with a two-year completion timeline. It is expected to add 90 jobs.
MetalX invested $35 million to build a greenfield, state-of-the-art scrap processing plant company on a 60-acre site across the street from North Star BlueScope’s flat-rolled steel mill. In the first phase, the facility is expected to handle over 500,000 tons per year and employ more than 80 people. Future plans are expected to grow employment to over 100 people and annual volume to 700,000 tons. The MetalX facility was a key component in the North Star expansion, the two processes work together.
The regional supply chain connection is important in gaining the interest of potential businesses. North Star produces hot rolled steel coils that are very heavy. Transportation costs to customers and processors could be extremely high unless they are located close to the mill. Northwest Ohio Regional Growth Partnership (RPG) describes the Northwest Ohio region as having been at the heart of industrial activity since it was founded and now has taken its place at the forefront of high-tech, advanced technologies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.