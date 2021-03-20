State Bank has announced the Certified Wealth Strategist (CWS) designation of Chase Garver of the wealth management staff.
Garver, CWS, wealth management advisor at State Bank, is among an elite group of financial professionals obtaining the CWS designation, administered by Cannon Financial Institute.
To obtain Cannon’s CWS certification, one must go through a comprehensive blended approach to learning. The program consisted of a directed study portion — which included a 26-week course with 13 issue-specific study guides, graded video and written presentations, required passage of tests in each of the 13 issues and various reading and audio series listening assignments — and completion of a final Capstone project and graded test of the material. The designation was awarded upon the successful completion of the entire program as well as passing of the tests and Capstone project.
Obtaining the CWS designation provides financial services professionals with the technical knowledge, practice management processes and the client communication skills needed to create and build a client-centric wealth advisory practice. The primary goal of the Certified Wealth Strategist practice is to work as an effective partner for their clients with more complex wealth issues.
“The creation of the CWS designation was in response to a need in the industry for a practical, application-based certification program for financial professionals,” said Phil Buchanan, chairman of the board at Cannon. “Specifically, in volatile times like the present, a respected financial service professional requires the skill set of a ‘trusted advisor,’ defined as an advisor with not only the competencies to understand their clients’ specific wealth needs but the conversational skills to communicate it in a way that the client comprehends. Completing this designation distinguishes the recipient for their commitment to their clients’ financial future.”
Garver is located at 401 Clinton St., Defiance, and can be reached at 419-785-3653.
