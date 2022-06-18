State Bank, the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau, and downtown merchants are sponsoring a “Take Your Dog to Work Day” in downtown Defiance next week.
The event will be held at the State Bank at Clinton and Third streets, and is one of three summer activities planned there.
State Bank will serve breakfast from 9-11 a.m. Friday, and lunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. from the institution’s GIVES Truck on Fourth Street. A freewill donation will be taken for breakfast and lunch to benefit the Fort Defiance Humane Society.
Pastor Dave Brobston will be on hand in the State Bank’s south pavilion with his service dog, Guinness, from 9:30-11 a.m. while Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel will bring the D.A.R.E. dog, Scout, and the Defiance High School mascot, Bruiser, will be there as well.
On July 1, the DDVB, State Bank and downtown merchants will sponsor the second Family Fun Friday of the summer which will include a scavenger hunt throughout downtown.
State Bank will serve lunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. from its GIVES Truck while Engel will return with Scout, and a free-will donation for lunch will be taken to benefit the Defiance County D.A.R.E. program.
The final Family Fun Friday is Aug. 5, which is also State Bank’s Community Appreciation Day. Another scavenger spearheaded by the DDVB will be on tap while the bank will again serve lunch — this time for free — to show appreciation to the community.
