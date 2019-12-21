Dream Center donation
Taryn Lawson/C-N Photo

As part of its Giving Tuesday program, State Bank made a $1,000 donation recently to the Defiance Dream Center. Pictured Friday at the bank are Logan Wolfrum (left), commercial lender; Desirey Silva (center), outreach coordinator at the Defiance Dream Center; and Nichole Wichman, chief marketing officer at State Bank. Silva said the money will be used for further outreach.

