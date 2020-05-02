Amid a global pandemic that’s forcing people to separate, one local company is celebrating two years of bringing people together.
The GIVES program was conceived in April 2018 as a way for State Bank employees to give back to their colleagues and community that support them. “It’s enabled us to allocate financial resources and involve our staff in this philanthropic community development initiative,” said Mark Klein, CEO of State Bank.
GIVES is an acronym for Gathering Individuals to Volunteer, Empower, and Serve. To date, the program has generated an investment of time, talent, and resources of $603,900 for communities and organizations in Ohio, Michigan, and Indiana.
Since 2018, more than half of State Bank’s 250 employees have donated nearly 2,300 hours of their own free time at 95 events. And the State Bank GIVES Truck has traveled more than 5,000 miles to events all over the area, allowing the State Bank team to deepen their connections to the communities they serve.
“The combined efforts of GIVES participants have raised funds for many types of community-minded non- profit organizations, including food banks, children’s homes, women’s shelters, and neighborhood associations,” said GIVES Coordinator Renee Ruffer.
Serving others through the GIVES program also allows State Bank employees to get to know community members on a different level. “We’re very thankful to be present at so many events,” said Laura Hossler from State Bank’s Bowling Green office. “We’ve had very positive feedback, and people have even started to seek us out at certain events. We’re being recognized as the friendly community bank that cares. The connections we’ve made because of GIVES have been wonderful.”
State Bank’s customers benefit, too. “Each time we go to a prep meeting for a GIVES event, we remind each other that the most important thing is how we treat those we’re serving,” said Erica Smay, a Credit Analyst at the Defiance office. “The GIVES program challenges us to sharpen our customer service skills and work through new situations as they arise. We then bring what we learn back to the bank, share those stories with our teams, and put the lessons into action with our customers.”
For more details on the GIVES program or to request help with your non-profit organization’s event, visit https://www.YourStateBank.com/GIVES.
