State Bank has announced two recent promotions.
that AshLee Gunter has been promoted to residential mortgage loan originator while Corina Kempe has been promoted to assistant vice president, wealth management advisor/director of brokerage services.
Gunter, is responsible for engaging in sales calls and promotional work to generate mortgage production. In addition, she creates new business relationships while maintaining current relationships to help clients achieve home ownership.
She earned an associate degree in Banking and Finance, and is trained in conventional, United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), and Federal Housing Administration (FHA) mortgage underwriting. She is involved in the State Bank GIVES volunteer program.
Gunter resides in Defiance with her son, Isaac.
Kempe will lead the bank’s brokerage business line within its fully integrated wealth management platform.
In her new role, she will craft strategies for sales growth, including mass affluent digital marketing initiatives; financial advisor recruitment and State Bank employee wealth management awareness education.
Additionally, she will function as a hybrid advisor who delivers sales and service to clients on the bank’s trust platform. She has earned a Series 7, Series 63 and Series 65 Securities Regulations, and a Life and Health Insurance License from the State of Ohio.
Kempe earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting, Finance, and Business Management, as well as a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree, from Defiance College. She earned an associate degree in Banking and Finance from Northwest State Community College.
She resides in Defiance with her husband, Brian, where they enjoy spending time with their three daughters, Ariel, Michelle and Christiane, and their families.
