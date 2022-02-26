The State Bank has announced promotions and personnel news involving three employees.
It was announced this week that Steven Walz has been pormoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer.
Walz first joined State Bank in 2007 as a credit analyst. He will work with the bank’s executive leadership team and board of directors to continue to diversify and grow the lending portfolio. He will oversee both the strategy and policy, as well as the business development efforts of all lending lines of business, including commercial, retail and residential lending.
Walz graduated from The University of Dayton, with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and English.
He resides in Defiance with his wife, Lindsey, and their four children.
State Bank also announced that Kasey Schwartz has been appointed Director of Private Banking in the Defiance main office.
Schwartz will lead and develop the bank’s private client group business line, and manage households in Defiance, Paulding, Williams and Fulton counties.
She is a member of Zonta International and Women’s Giving Circle of Defiance County.
Schwartz graduated from Northwest State Community College in Archbold, with an associate degree in Business Management/Accounting; and from Bluffton University in Bluffton, with a bachelor’s degree in Organizational Management and Leadership.
Schwartz resides in Defiance with her husband, Darrin, and their daughter, Ellie.
State Bank also announced that Corina Kempe has earned her Series 7 and Series 63 Securities Registrations.
Kempe, a financial advisor at State Bank, is responsible for analyzing investments, sales, and helping clients achieve their financial goals. In addition to her Series 7 and Series 63 Securities Regulations, she holds a Series 65 Securities Regulation, and a Life and Health Insurance License from the State of Ohio.
She earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting, Finance, and Business Management, as well as a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree, from Defiance College. She earned an associate degree in Banking and Finance from Northwest State Community College, Archbold.
Kempe resides in Defiance with her husband, Brian.
