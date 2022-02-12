James K. Weaner, Danny A. Hill II and Ian A. Weber have announced that Cam R. Stanley is now a partner in the law firm of Weaner, Yoder, Hill & Weber, LTD. Stanley graduated from the University of Toledo College of Law in 2019 and has been associated with the firm since that time.
Stanley is accepting new clients and focuses his practice in the areas of Criminal Defense, Domestic Relations, Business and Estate Planning, Real Estate Matters and Probate Administration.
Stanley can be reached in the Defiance Office at 419-782-3010 and the Hicksville Office at 419-542-7970.
