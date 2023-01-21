Scott Stambaugh, owner of Stambaugh Jewelers, 512 Clinton St., was recently appointed to a position on the board of directors of the Independent Jewelers Organization (IJO) for a three-year term, according to an announcement by IJO President and CEO Jeff Roberts.
“Scott was chosen from among more than 650 retail jeweler member candidates, which really says a lot about his leadership abilities and the confidence the membership as a whole has in him,” he stated. “I’m excited to be working with Scott, as is the rest of the Board.”
The IJO board is composed of 10 retail members and three vendor members.
The board position is to act as a liaison between the membership and IJO management, and to help form ideas for the betterment of the overall operation of IJO.
“Scott will be a great asset to IJO’s board,” said Penny Palmer, IJO’s director of Member Services. “He’s been an active, contributing member of the organization since he joined, and we’re privileged to have his input.”
IJO is an elite jewelry buying group and service organization that has been helping retail jewelers work smarter and compete in their marketplace for more than 50 years, as well as enabling them to buy at group savings and pass those savings along to their customers. IJO also provides the latest education and information on product knowledge, techniques, trends and styles to its members.
“Being associated with IJO represents integrity, quality and trust, and I’m proud to be able to give back to this organization that has helped our business in so many ways. I look forward to serving my fellow members in any way I can over the next three years,” Stambaugh stated.
Stambaugh Jewelers is the exclusive IJO member in the Defiance area, according to a press release on Stambaugh’s selection.
