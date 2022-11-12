OTTAWA, Ont. — September cargo through the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway System reached nearly 4.2 million tons to bring the year-to-date total to 23.4 million tons, according to the Chamber of Marine commerce based here.
“It was good to see a nice jump in grain shipments last month,” said Bruce Burrows, president and CEO of the Chamber of Marine Commerce. “We are optimistic that the positive numbers for September are an indication that it will be a strong fourth quarter and robust finish to the 2022 shipping season.”
All grain shipments reached nearly one million tons in September with the year-to-date total of 4.9 million tons. That’s still about 15% below the year-to-date totals from a year ago. While Canadian grain remained down, potash (+262%), other general cargo (+181%), petroleum products (+43%) and U.S. grain (+41%) have shown increases over 2021.
Port Milwaukee is experiencing new maritime commerce opportunities with an increase of high-value breakbulk and project cargo moving through the port.
The Port of Toledo surpassed eight million tons for the season in September.
“We believe the positive momentum of the 2022 shipping season will continue into the fourth quarter,” said Joseph Cappel, VP of Business Development for the Toledo Lucas County Port Authority. “We are looking forward to the fall harvest when grain products from the Toledo Region will be exported throughout the world. Watching farmers line up their trucks to deliver their products at the terminals and then to see that product immediately loaded onto an ocean vessel for export demonstrates the reliability and capabilities of the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway System as a critical link to the global marketplace. It’s a true demonstration of the supply chain in action.”
