BRYAN — Spangler Candy Company this week announced that it has purchased a downtown Bryan building that will allow the company to move its store/museum and add new spaces for family interaction and a 360-degree virtual tour of the factory.
The company purchased two storefronts on the east side of the square, presently occupied by Antiques on the Square and The Rental Market.
“This location provides a great opportunity for Spangler Candy Company to move our store/museum to the downtown square, a nostalgic return to where the company got its start more than 115 years ago,” said Kirk Vashaw, Spangler Candy CEO. “This will be a great attraction for downtown Bryan visitors of every age.”
The Spangler Candy Company store/museum and tours closed in March of 2020 due to the pandemic. The store began offering curbside service only in July, but the museum and tours have remained closed.
It will take some time to redesign the new downtown space and execute the move, said Spangler President Bill Martin. “While we hope to be able to offer some options for downtown visitors during 2022, it is likely to be 2023 before we are able to fully open the space as we intend.”
Spangler Candy Company has been family-owned and operated in Bryan since 1906. Under its Dum-Dums flagship, it is one of the largest lollipop producers in the world and the only major candy cane producer in the United States.
