BRYAN — Spangler Candy Company has announced the appointment of a pair of new managers.
Amy Lavoie will serve as manager of Spangler Fulfillment Center, and Mitchell Owens has been named manager of e-commerce development.
“The consumer trend of buying Spangler products through digital channels continues to rapidly evolve,” said Spangler CEO Kirk Vashaw. “These changes will help make sure consumers can easily find our products no matter where they shop.”
As manager of Spangler Fulfillment Center, Lavoie will oversee operations and manage all of the center’s customer service and warehouse employees.
“Amy Lavoie brings 33 years of Spangler experience to her new role at the Spangler Fulfillment Center,” Vashaw said. “Over her years, she has been part of converting what used to be a traditional wholesale candy business to a strong, digitally-focused business unit.”
Lavoie began her career in 1986 with Spangler’s wholesale operation on South Beech Street, which in 2011 became the Spangler Fulfillment Center, and in 2015 moved to the Spangler headquarters at 400 N. Portland St., Bryan. Following that move, Lavoie was promoted to the position of office administrator lead.
She is an avid crafter, and a member of New Hope Community Church. She and her husband, Bruce, live in Bryan. They have five children and five grandchildren.
Owens joined Spangler in 2018 as brand and social media manager, with additional responsibilities in marketing and sales development.
“Mitchell understands how digital marketing now intersects with digital promotions and online purchasing of our products,” Vashaw said.
He is a graduate of Indiana University, with more than 20 years of marketing and advertising experience. He and his wife, Rhonda, live in Bryan with their two daughters, Autumn and Eden. He enjoys travel, tennis and theater.
