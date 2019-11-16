LIMA — Rhodes State College’s Northwest Ohio Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC) is hosting a special informational event for small businesses interested in learning how to tap into three-billion dollars of potential funding available through the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and the Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs.
This event will be held Dec. 12 from 1-3 p.m. at the Findlay Hancock County Area Chamber of Commerce, 123 East Main Cross Street, Findlay. Businesses may register online at: https://www.center-gateway.com/#/events or by calling 419-995-8283.
The SBIR/STTR programs provide early-stage funding to small businesses each year in a wide variety of technology areas such as unmanned systems, advanced materials, health, cybersecurity and defense.
“A SBIR grant was instrumental in creating the company ‘23 and Me’ that you may have seen advertising on TV,” said Kent Kahn, Northwest Ohio PTAC coordinator. “With SBIR grant funding to enhance its genetic research, ‘23 and Me’ generated sales of $475 million last year.”
The SBIR/STTR programs execute over 5,000 new awards annually, which allow innovators to advance new technologies and are credited for creating thousands of new jobs.
The Northwest Ohio Procurement Technical Assistance Center helps small businesses obtain federal, state and local government contracts. It is funded by the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency, Ohio Development Services Agency and Rhodes State College.
