ARCHBOLD — Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc., the holding company of Farmers & Merchants State Bank, announced this week that Frank R. Simon was appointed to the board of directors of both the company and the bank. With the addition of Simon and the retirements of Paul S. Siebenmorgen and Anthony J. Rupp, the board of directors will have 12 total members.
Simon is the founding and managing member of Simon PLC Attorneys & Counselors. He is the main point of contact for all matters at Simon PLC’s offices in Bloomfield Hills, Mich.; Phoenix, Ariz.; Chicago, Ill.; Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; New York, NY; Maumee, Ohio; and Dallas, Texas. His firm represents more than 50 financial institutions.
“We are extremely pleased to welcome Frank to our board,” commented Jack Johnson, board chairman. “Frank’s addition to our board further solidifies our goal of adding talent not only to our company but also to ourboard of directors.”
Simon received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and is also a graduate of the University of Detroit School of Law. He has since been admitted as a member of the state bars of Michigan, District of Columbia, New York and Illinois. He also earned an additional graduate degree from the Graduate School of Banking, University of Wisconsin-Madison.
“Frank is very well-versed in the financial space and will bring a wealth of knowledge to our board. We look forward to gaining his expertise as we all work together to execute our strategic plan,” said Lars Eller, president and chief executive officer.
