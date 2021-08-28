Shultz Huber & Associates Inc. has announced several recent promotions, including Logan Petersen, who has been promoted to in-charge accountant, and Caleb Brinegar, who has been promoted to supervisor.
Petersen has been with the Firm since 2018 and works in the Defiance office. He holds an associate degree in accounting from Northwest State Community College, a bachelor’s in accounting from Defiance College and a master’s degree in accountancy from Ohio University.
Brinegar is a CPA who joined the firm in 2014. He works in the Archbold office and has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Ohio University. Outside of work, he donates his time as treasurer of the Fayette Athletic Boosters, board member of the Archbold Rotary Club, board member of Archbold Chamber, and treasurer of the Free Clinic of Fulton County Board.
Supervisors work directly with clients while taking a leadership role in coordinating and managing projects. They also oversee in-charge accountants, staff accountants and accounting assistants. In-charge accountants work directly with clients and oversee staff accountants and accounting assistants.
Shultz Huber & Associates Inc. is a full-service accounting, tax and business consulting CPA firm specializing in assisting businesses and their owners plan for their future and achieve their goals in an ever-changing financial and regulatory environment. Offices are located in Archbold, Bryan, Defiance, St. Marys and Van Wert, Ohio, with seven shareholders and 60 employees.
