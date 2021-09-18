Jessica Short

Jessica Short has joined Citizens National Bank (CNB) as a Vice President mortgage loan and business banking officer, serving the Defiance market. Short will be working with individuals and businesses, offering mortgage and consumer lending. She will also aid with commercial loans and lines of credit, as well as offering cash management solutions.

A graduate of Defiance High School, Jessica attended Northwest State Community College majoring in banking and finance. With more than 20 years in banking, Jessica has experience in relationship banking and retail lending.

According to Jason LaBounty, CNB Defiance City President, “Jessica’s proven success in lending in the Defiance community makes her a great addition to our lending team. We’re very excited to have her on board.”

Jessica’s community involvement includes Junior Achievement, United Way and Relay for Life. She resides in Archbold with her husband of 23 years, Tony, and her two sons, Aaron and Kody.

She stated, “I’m really looking forward to continuing my banking career at CNB and providing great service to our customers alongside my co-workers, Julie Harris and Amber Walters.”

