Premier Bank has announced that Spencer Short has been hired to serve the Defiance market at a mortgage loan officer.
Short has nearly three years experience in the lending industry and most recently served as a loan officer for a lending and financial services cooperative that serves the needs of farmers and rural residents of Northwest Ohio. In his new role, Short will be maintaining and generating new lending opportunities for mortgage refinances and new home purchases in the Defiance market.
Short earned his Agribusiness Management (BS) degree in agriculture from Michigan State University. In his free time, he enjoys volunteering for the Habitat for Humanity of Paulding County. He currently resides near Pettisville.
Shorts office is located at 601 Clinton St., Defiance.
