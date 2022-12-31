Two new business ventures and one large infrastructure project for the promotion of future industrial development projects will be points of focus in Defiance in the coming year.
With virtual certainty will begin a project to extend East Commerce Drive on the city’s northside further east. Presently, the road is a narrow stretch of pavement that extends east from Carpenter Road (next to the northside Johns Manville plant) and ends at a field.
But come spring, a beehive of activity is expected to unfold there as the street is extended further east to promote industrial development already underway in the nearby Harmon Business Park, accessible via Domersville Road. Eventually, that end will be joined with East Commerce Drive, thus making a connection between Domersville and Carpenter roads to promote economic development activities in between.
A stack of PVC pipes is stored at the end of East Commerce, awaiting the project’s start in 2023, and a contract has been approved by Defiance City Council with a Napoleon contractor (Vernon Nagel, Inc.) to complete the project.
“That’s really going to get started in January with the underground work,” Defiance Mayor Mike McCann told The Crescent-News during an interview earlier this week.
A variety of public money will be used for the project, including a state grant, federal American Rescue Plan Act funds and city funds.
While that project has been discussed publicly on more than one occasion, not yet revealed are plans for two companies to open new operations in Defiance.
One is a food maker, the other may be tied in with the automobile industry.
According to McCann and Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation Executive Director Erika Willitzer announcements confirming their arrival are coming soon. But due to the sometimes sensitive nature of economic development projects, such announcements often aren’t made until all the T’s are crossed and the I’s are dotted.
McCann indicated an interview with The Crescent-News that he is hopeful that day will arrive sometime in mid-January.
“The process is well underway,” he said. “We don’t control the announcement side. They (companies) wait until leases are signed.”
As 2023 unfolds, several large economic development projects in Defiance are expected to come to fruition.
They are the continued construction of the new Tessenderlo Kerley, Inc. (TKI) fertilizer plant in Enterprise Industrial Park on Defiance’s southwest side, a new industrial speculation building (substantially up) on Elliott Road and renovation of a building at Second and Clinton streets by Bryan Keller and his partners for upstairs apartments and a first-floor restaurant.
