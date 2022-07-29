second street building photo

The above photo taken this week shows the vacant business building on Defiance’s Second Street, just east of the Auglaize River and across from Kingsbury Park. The building is one of several in and around the downtown that are available for future business ventures.

 Todd Helberg/C-N Photo

Several commercial locations in or near Defiance’s downtown and riverfront are now empty following business ventures, with the owners welcoming interest in them.

