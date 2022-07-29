Several commercial locations in or near Defiance’s downtown and riverfront are now empty following business ventures, with the owners welcoming interest in them.
Perhaps the most noticeable — because of appearance, prominent location and length of vacancy — is on East Second Street, just east of the Auglaize River and across from Kingsbury Park.
The buildings at 111 and 113 E. Second St. provide room for more than one business and have been completely vacant for more than two years.
The last business to operate there was Custom Tees & Apparel, which moved to 615 W. Third St. within the last couple years. A hot dog restaurant and popcorn store had operated in part of the building too, but have long since gone.
The buildings remain empty today, and the building’s exterior is showing some wear, although not enough to prompt a nuisance designation by city officials.
Mayor Mike McCann said the city has offered to buy the property from the owner, but the difference in suggested prices between the two sides was too great.
The Defiance County Auditor’s website notes that the property owner is Deborah Corwin, although her husband, Dan, has handled previous matters involving the city. He told The Crescent-News this week that no one has shown much interest in the property recently.
But Corwin said he would be open to discussing a possible sale with the city again, or any interested party.
McCann indicated that the city does not have a strong interest in buying the property, but would like to see a private developer step forward and perhaps remove the buildings and establish a riverfront coffee shop or restaurant on the Auglaize River’s east bank.
“What I’d like to see with the Corwin property is let someone do something with it privately, a riverfront restaurant or coffee shop,” said McCann. “Let your imagine run wild.”
Corwin said he had been discussing the possibility of a restaurant several years ago with an investment group in Toledo and Lima, but this didn’t work out.
“I haven’t advertised or done anything with it since,” said Corwin, noting that he is using some of the building space for storage.
According to the auditor’s website, two parcels there have a value of $73,590 as assessed by the county auditor.
Two other buildings in or near the downtown and the riverfront — though in much better shape than the East Second Street structures — also have become empty recently and are in need of new tenants after short-lived business ventures.
One is the former Bulldog BBQ located at the northeast corner of North Clinton and East High streets that had opened in early 2021, but survived only a year or less.
The other is the former Lefty’s Pizza at the southwest corner of Second Street and Wayne Avenue. The business had moved there from 1018 Ralston Ave. near Defiance ProMedica Regional Hospital, but lasted downtown for only a matter of months.
Empty for an extended period of time in the downtown area has been the former Family Video store at the southeast corner of Second Street and Jefferson Avenue as well as the former Finn’s Shell gas station (for many years) at Wayne Avenue and Second Street, and a majority of the former Rogliatti’s building at Third and Clinton streets.
“We’re trying to make suggestions (to business interests) for some of these locations,” explained Kirstie Mack, executive director of the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau.
