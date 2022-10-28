downtown photo

A crew from L.J. Irving & Sons, Inc., Napoleon, began tearing into a building at 611 W. Second St. in downtown Defiance Thursday morning. This is part of a larger project to improve the adjacent building at 300 Clinton St.

 Todd Helberg/C-N Photo

A building in downtown Defiance started to come down this week to make room for future new improvements there.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments