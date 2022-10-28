A crew from L.J. Irving & Sons, Inc., Napoleon, began tearing into a building at 611 W. Second St. in downtown Defiance Thursday morning. This is part of a larger project to improve the adjacent building at 300 Clinton St.
A building in downtown Defiance started to come down this week to make room for future new improvements there.
The contractor, L.J. Irving & Sons, Inc., Napoleon, began tearing into the building at 611 W. Second St. Thursday morning.
A large tracked vehicle with a clamp-like attachment carefully removed the brick walls as well as the roof of the small building, working from inside a fenced-in area. (The entire work area has been fenced off since the project began earlier this year.) West Second Street remained opened as the work unfolded, bricks and debris occasionally falling to the ground from the upper floor.
A ramped structure in an adjacent alley helped prevent the debris from falling against the exterior wall of the former Deluxe Cleaners building to the west, now empty.
The building coming down faced West Second Street, just behind a larger three-floor structure at 300 Clinton St., which is the main focus of a renovation project undertaken by local businessman Bryan Keller and his partners. They plan to finish eight new upstairs apartments in that building next year along with a first-floor restaurant, a contract for which has yet to be secured.
The building at 611 W. Second St. will be replaced with a stairway, elevator and balconies for the apartments, according to Keller.
He hopes that the interior work on the 300 Clinton St. building can begin in January.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.