YOUNGSTOWN — Premier Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of Jennifer Scroggs as senior vice president, director of Premier Wealth.
“When you combine Jennifer’s extensive background and vast knowledge in all areas of wealth management with her reputation as an advocate for her clients, her team and Premier Bank as a whole, you quickly become confident that Jennifer is the ideal leader to carry Premier Wealth into the future,” explained Vince Liuzzi, EVP and chief banking officer for Premier Bank. “Our wealth division is an important, strategic contributor to the overall success of Premier, and her vision will enable us to accelerate our growth objectives and enhance our product and service models to elevate the experience for our high net worth clients.”
Scroggs has more than 15 years of experience achieved through numerous roles within wealth management in addition to a background in law. She most recently served as senior vice president, director of trust/chief trust fiduciary officer for the Bank where she was responsible for leading all associates of the trust department while maintaining the trust book and overseeing the platforms of fiduciary duties on trust accounts ensuring compliance and proper documentation requirements.
As director of Premier Wealth, Scroggs will oversee the strategy development and execution for the entire Wealth Management Division. She will be responsible for the overall sales and financial growth, new relationship acquisition and overall profitability of the division.
“I have great passion for introducing our clients and communities to our unique wealth management solutions and services,” said Scroggs. “I feel that Premier Wealth is often one of the best kept secrets of Premier Bank, and I will ensure this secret is revealed across our entire footprint.”
Scroggs earned a bachelors in marketing and international business from Ohio University and a Juris Doctorate from Cleveland-Marshall College of Law. She is a member of the Toledo Bar Association and the Toledo Estate Planning Council. She also serves on the board for Toledo GROWs and the University of Toledo Foundation Board.
