WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) has announced that Mickey Schwarzbek, president/CEO of The Sherwood State Bank has been elected to serve on ICBA’s Consumer Financial Services Committee.
ICBA represents community banks with a goal of creating and promoting an environment where community banks flourish, according to a press release issued his week by the organization.
“As a civic leader and advocate for my community, I’m excited to work with ICBA to bring awareness to the vital role community banks serve locally and in our nation’s economy,” Schwarzbek stated. “Community banking endures because we continue to place value on the all-important relationship and work hard to earn the trust and respect of our customers. I’m proud to be a community banker and to do my part to ensure our industry’s vitality for future generations.”
In addition to helping shape and advocate ICBA’s national policy positions and programs, Schwarzbek’s duties include engaging in grassroots activities in Ohio to promote pro-community bank policies and serving as a liaison between community banks and ICBA staff and leadership in Washington, D.C.
“Mickey is an exceptional community bank leader who has dedicated time and resources to advance ICBA’s mission and help local communities thrive,” said ICBA Chairman Brad Bolton, president, CEO and senior lender at Community Spirit Bank in Red Bay, Ala. “We are honored that Mickey has accepted this appointment to represent the industry and thank him for volunteering to serve as we work to ensure a bright future for community banks and the customers they serve.”
The same press release not that ICBA “creates and promotes an environment where community banks flourish. ICBA is dedicated exclusively to representing the interests of the community banking industry and its membership through effective advocacy, best-in-class education, and high-quality products and services.”
It also noted that “community banks” constitute 99% of all banks at 50,000 locations nationwide and employ more than 700,000 Americans and are the only physical banking presence in one in three U.S. counties. They more than $5 trillion in assets, over $4.4 trillion in deposits and more than $3.4 trillion in loans to consumers, small businesses and the agricultural community.
