Greg Schubert, of rural Defiance, has recently become a licensed real estate sales agent with Northwest Real Estate Services.
Schubert is a graduate of Ayersville High School and Bowling Green State University. He completed his real estate licensing coursework with Hondros College.
Schubert and his wife, Kathy, live near Defiance with two of their three children.
