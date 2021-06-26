Matt Schmenk, who has been an Edward Jones financial advisor in Defiance since 2005, was recently invited to attend the Edward Jones Managing Partner’s Conference, which honors the top 400 of the firm’s more than 19,000 advisors.
The achievement recognizes and celebrates Edward Jones’ most successful financial advisors and provides them with the opportunity to hear from keynote speakers from both inside and outside the firm and to share best practices for serving clients.
“These financial advisors have demonstrated exceptional standards for delivering tailored advice and personalized service for their clients,” said John Rahal, an Edward Jones partner responsible for the firm’s recognition events. “While this conference will be held virtually this year, we are looking forward to recognizing and celebrating these financial advisors for their extraordinary contributions to our clients.”
This is the ninth time Schmenk has been invited to this event.
“I am honored to have qualified for this recognition conference,” said Schmenk. “It is the result of the close relationships we share with our clients, and the trust they place in us to help them feel informed, understood, secure and in control of their financial picture. We value these relationships.”
Schmenk’s office is located at 410 Fifth Street in Defiance.
