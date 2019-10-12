Edward Jones financial advisor Matt Schmenk of Defiance recently attended the Barron’s 2019 Top Financial Advisors Summit, held Sept. 18-20 in Palm Beach, Fla.

The conference is designed to promote best practices and generate new ideas across the industry. Advisors attended workshops that explored current issues, from business-development ideas, managing client accounts and families, to portfolio management and retirement planning.

“It was an honor to attend the event and engage with other financial advisors who share the same focus on serving individual investors,” Schmenk said. “I’m excited to take what I’ve learned back to my clients and my firm.”

Schmenk’s branch is located at 410 Fifth St., Defiance. For more information, call 419-782-1118 or visit edwardjones.com.

Tags

Load comments