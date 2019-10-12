Edward Jones financial advisor Matt Schmenk of Defiance recently attended the Barron’s 2019 Top Financial Advisors Summit, held Sept. 18-20 in Palm Beach, Fla.
The conference is designed to promote best practices and generate new ideas across the industry. Advisors attended workshops that explored current issues, from business-development ideas, managing client accounts and families, to portfolio management and retirement planning.
“It was an honor to attend the event and engage with other financial advisors who share the same focus on serving individual investors,” Schmenk said. “I’m excited to take what I’ve learned back to my clients and my firm.”
Schmenk’s branch is located at 410 Fifth St., Defiance. For more information, call 419-782-1118 or visit edwardjones.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.