SB Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG), a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title insurance services, announced this week that the company will be added to the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 indexes as part of this year’s reconstitution.
The additions will be made effective after the U.S. markets open on Monday, according to a preliminary list of additions posted by the Russell Index on June 5.
“To be included in the Russell Index is a significant milestone for SB Financial and a testament to our team’s ability to achieve an essential component of our vision to operate as a high-performing organization,” said Mark Klein, chairman, president and CEO. “This key performance metric is vital in order to create sustained value for our shareholders. We believe this accomplishment will help us increase our liquidity and create greater awareness of SB Financial within the investment community. As a member of these Russell indexes, we look forward to continuing to pursue strategies that create long-term value for each of our stakeholders.”
Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 3,000 largest U.S. stocks as of May 8, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the U.S. all-cap Russell 3000 Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the small-cap Russell 2000 Index, which is the most common benchmark for small capitalization companies, as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes.
FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.
