Two Defiance-based financial institutions have been named to a national banking honor roll.
Premier Financial Corp., holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group, and SB Financial Group, Inc., have been named to the 2022 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods (KBW), Inc., “Bank Honor Roll.”
This is the ninth straight year for Premier and second straight year for SB Financial Group.
KBW, a full–service, boutique investment bank and broker–dealer that specializes in the financial services sector, found that 17 banking institutions — just 5% of all banks screened — qualified for inclusion on its Bank Honor Roll in 2022.
Honor Roll winners are publicly traded banking institutions with more than $500 million in total assets that consistently reported increases in earnings per share over the last decade.
“We are honored to be recognized for our consistent strong performance by being named to the KBW Bank Honor Roll for the nine consecutive year,” said Gary Small, president and CEO of Premier Financial Corp. “Being named to this prestigious group of community banks by KBW is a reflection of our associates’ dedication, passion and commitment to providing the best in community banking to all of our stakeholders.”
“We continue to deliver on our vision of remaining a high-performing community bank, and this recognition shines a light on the performance we have delivered to our stakeholders over the last decade,” said Mark Klein, chairman, president and CEO of SB Financial. “The center-post of this success, however, is our passionate and caring staff who serve each of our clients as if they were our only one. When we combine this level of care with a focus on the unique balance of the needs of our stakeholders, including our owners, clients, staff and communities, breakthrough results surface; we are grateful for the support we receive from each.”
“The U.S. economy rebounded in 2021, as COVID-19 vaccinations became widely accessible and proved highly effective,” said Thomas B. Michaud, KBW President and CEO. “Banks benefitted from the rebounding economy and the overhang of credit risk was removed, supporting both earnings growth and bank stock outperformance. The KBW Bank Honor Roll showcases those best-in-class banking institutions that deliver consistent growth for their investors. These banks are also rewarded by the market and receive premium valuation multiples.”
Headquartered in Defiance, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title).
State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through 23 offices; 22 in nine Ohio counties and one in Fort Wayne and 24 full-service ATMs.
Premier Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: PFC), headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, is the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group. Premier Bank, headquartered in Youngstown, operates 74 branches and 12 loan offices in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania and West Virginia (West Virginia office operates as Home Savings Bank) and serves clients through a team of wealth professionals dedicated to each community banking branch.
First Insurance Group is a full-service insurance agency with ten offices in Ohio. For more information, visit the company’s websites at PremierFinCorp.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.