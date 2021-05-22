SB Financial Group Inc., a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title insurance services, recently announced it has been named to the 2021 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Inc. “Bank Honor Roll” of superior performers.
KBW, a full‐service, boutique investment bank and broker‐dealer that specializes in the financial services sector, found that 16 banking institutions, just 4% of the nearly 400 banks screened, qualified for inclusion on its Bank Honor Roll in 2021. Of note, honor roll winners are publicly traded banking institutions with more than $500 million in total assets that consistently reported increases in earnings per share over the last decade.
“This ranking is a representation of our team’s ongoing efforts toward top-quartile performance among our peer group through net income expansion and a committed focus to deliver on all of our key initiatives,” said Mark Klein, chairman, president and CEO of SB Financial. “As challenging as the past year has been, we have embraced these disruptions to deliver strong results and are proud of our team’s hard work, which enabled us to be one of just 16 institutions recognized by KBW this year out of nearly 400 companies screened. This recognition only amplifies our optimism for continued growth and elite performance in the years to come.”
“2020 was an unprecedented year, as the banking industry had to navigate many personal and economic challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Thomas B. Michaud, KBW president and CEO. “This unique and difficult environment affords us the opportunity to recognize premier banking institutions that reliably deliver for their investors. Our KBW Bank Honor Roll highlights those institutions that are industry leaders and consistently provide earnings per share growth, which the market in turn has rewarded with outsized returns for their shareholders.”
