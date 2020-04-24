SB Financial Group Inc., a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title insurance services reported earnings for the first quarter ending March 31.
First quarter 2020 highlights over prior year first quarter include: et income of $0.7 million; diluted earnings per share (EPS) of 9 cents; adjusted net income, excluding the impact of the OMSR impairment of $2.2 million (pre-tax), of $2.4 million with EPS of 31 cents; and mortgage origination volume of $101.4 million, an increase of $49.9 million, or 97.1%.
First quarter 2020 trailing 12-month highlights include: loan growth of $48.2 million, or 6.2%; and deposit growth of $36.2 million, or 4.4%; mortgage origination volume of $495.3 million, an increase of $160.3 million, or 47.8%; servicing portfolio of $1.22 billion, up $0.12 billion, or 11.2%.
“SB Financial’s first quarter GAAP results were impacted by the rapid decline in market rates driven by the Federal Reserve in response to the pandemic, which resulted in a large impairment to our mortgage servicing rights. Adjusting for that impairment, pre-tax pre-provision earnings were up 3% compared to 2019,” said Mark Klein, chairman, president and CEO of SB Financial. “Mortgage volume accelerated in the quarter as we originated over $100 million in volume. In response to the unprecedented economic impact of the pandemic, we are actively working with our clients on both forbearance solutions, as well as the new Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) small business lending facility.”
Total operating revenue, consisting of net interest income and non-interest income adjusted for the impairment, was up 7.2% from the first quarter of 2019, and down 9.3% to the linked quarter.
Mortgage loan originations for the first quarter of 2020 were $101.4 million, up $49.9 million, or 97.1%, from the year-ago quarter. Total sales of originated loans were $84.5 million, up $41.0 million, or 94.3% from the year-ago quarter. Refinance activity accelerated in the quarter, with total refinance volume of $24.7 million or 24%, compared to 19% for all of 2019.
Net mortgage banking revenue, consisting of gains on the sale of mortgage loans and net loan servicing fees, was a negative $0.1 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $0.9 million for the year-ago quarter. The mortgage servicing valuation adjustment for the first quarter of 2020 was a negative $2.2 million, compared to a negative adjustment of $0.7 million for the first quarter of 2019. The aggregate servicing valuation impairment ended the quarter at $3.5 million. The servicing portfolio at March 31 was $1.22 billion, up 11.25%, from $1.09 billion at March 31, 2019. Normal amortization is up 135% from the prior year due to higher refinance activity.
Klein noted, “We experienced a rapid increase in mortgage activity late in the quarter as our clients reacted to the market rate declines. As we look at our prior rolling 12 months, we have originated nearly $500 million in total volume for our clients throughout our footprint. As expected, impairment to our servicing rights had an outsized impact on our results. Our newest region, Indianapolis, contributed 7% to our quarterly volume.”
