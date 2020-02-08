(PRNewswire) — SB Financial Group Inc., a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, and wealth management services, Friday announced that its board of directors has authorized the extension of the company’s share repurchase program through Dec. 31.

Pursuant to the share repurchase program, which was originally announced by the company on June 21, 2019, and expired in December 2019, the company was authorized to purchase up to an aggregate of 400,000 common shares. A total of approximately 210,000 common shares of the company have been purchased to date, with approximately 190,000 remaining shares authorized for repurchase under the program, as extended the repurchased shares will be held as Treasury shares and will be available for general corporate purposes.

SB Financial will repurchase shares at times and at prices considered appropriate by management, although the exact timing of the repurchases and the number of common shares to be purchased will depend on market conditions and other factors. These purchases may be commenced or suspended at any time or periodically without prior notice and the exact number of shares to be repurchased by the company is not guaranteed.

