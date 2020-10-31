SB Financial Group Inc. reported earnings on Thursday for the third quarter and nine months ending Sept. 30.
Third quarter 2020 highlights over prior-year third quarter include a net income of $5.3 million, up $1.5 million or 39.6% and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of 69 cents, up 21 cents per share or 43.8%.
There was adjusted net income, excluding for the impact of the Originated Mortgage Servicing Rights (OMSR) recapture of $0.3 million, of $5 million, with adjusted EPS of 65 cents. Mortgage origination volume was $200.2 million, an increase of $42.2 million, or 26.7%.
Results also include pre-tax, pre-provision income of $8.3 million, up $2.5 million or 43.2%.
The highlights of the nine months that ended Sept. 30 over the prior-year nine months include: a net income of $9.6 million and diluted EPS of $1.25; adjusted net income, excluding the impact of OMSR and merger costs of $3.3 million after-tax, rose to $12.9 million, up $3.2 million or 32.9%, with adjusted EPS of $1.67; and a return on average assets (ROA) of 1.12%, adjusted ROA of 1.41%.
Third quarter 2020 trailing twelve-month highlights include:
• Loan growth of $62.5 million, or 7.6%, which includes Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan balances of $82.1 million and loans acquired in the Edon acquisition of $15.7 million.
• Deposit growth of $166.1 million, or 19.6%, driven by PPP balances and the Edon acquisition.
• Mortgage origination volume of $662.7 million; servicing portfolio of $1.29 billion, which is up $140.0 million, or 12.1%.
“Mortgage volume continued its strong growth in the third quarter, which resulted in our net income rising from the prior year by over 40%,” said Mark Klein, chairman, president, and CEO of SB Financial. “Our revenue diversification strategy continues to drive EPS and tangible book value growth despite the headwinds that the economy is facing in all of our markets. We continued to return capital to our shareholders in the quarter through stock buybacks and a cash dividend of nearly 15% of earnings.”
Total assets as of Sept. 30 were $1.22 billion, up $175.5 million, or 16.8%, from the year ago quarter due to the impact of the Edon acquisition and the PPP activity. Total equity as of Sept. 30 was $141.3 million, up 5.3% from a year ago, and comprised 11.6% of total assets.
Total loans held for investment were $885.9 million at Sept. 30, up $62.5 million, or 7.6%, from Sept. 30, 2019. Commercial loans were up $71.5 million, or 49.3%, commercial real estate up $9.4 million or 2.6% and agricultural loans increasing $5.5 million or 10.5%. Absent the effects of the Edon acquisition and PPP loans, loan balances were down $35.4 million from the year-ago quarter.
The investment portfolio of $135.6 million, including shares in the Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank, represented 11.1% of assets at Sept. 30 and was up 66% from the year-ago period. Deposit balances of $1.01 billion at Sept. 30 increased by $166.1 million, or 19.6%, since Sept. 30, 2019. Growth from the prior year included $104.7 million in checking and $61.4 million in savings and time deposit balances.
