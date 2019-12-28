SB Financial Group Inc. announced this week it would convert all of its 6.50% noncumulative convertible perpetual preferred shares, series A (“series A preferred shares”), and all of its depositary shares, each representing a 1/100th ownership interest in a series A preferred share, into common shares, no par value, of the company in accordance with the terms of the series A preferred shares and depositary shares.
The conversion was effective Thursday.
Each outstanding series A preferred share will be converted into the right to receive 990 common shares, and each outstanding depositary share will be converted into the right to receive 0.99 common shares based on the current conversion price of $10.09276.
“We are extremely proud to complete this journey we started in 2014,” said Mark Klein, chairman, president and CEO. “Upon conversion, our preferred-offering investors will have realized a return of over 90% (based on the most recent closing price of the common shares prior to the conversion) in addition to earning five years of 6.5% dividends on the shares. This conversion will eliminate our preferred dividend and positively impact our ongoing financial position.”
There are currently 1,412,425 depositary shares and 1,412 underlying series A preferred shares issued and outstanding.
A total of approximately 1,399,443 common shares will be issued as a result of the conversion. No fractional common shares will be issued upon conversion of the depositary shares and series A preferred shares; instead, cash will be paid in lieu of any fractional common share in an amount equal to the fraction multiplied by $18.49, which is the average closing price of the common shares during the previous 30 consecutive trading days.
The company paid its last dividend on the depositary shares (and underlying series A preferred shares) Dec. 15. No further dividends will be accrued, declared or paid on the depositary shares or underlying series A preferred shares following the conversion date.
As of the conversion date, all rights of the holders of series A preferred shares and depositary shares will cease, except for the right to receive the number of common shares, at the applicable conversion ratio set forth above and cash in lieu of fractional shares.
Each record holder of depositary shares will receive a notice of conversion from Computershare, the company’s transfer agent and depositary for the depositary shares and series A preferred shares, which will include a statement regarding the common shares into which the holder’s depositary shares are converted, along with payment of any cash in lieu of fractional shares.
SB Financial Group Inc. is a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title agency services.
