ARCHBOLD — Sauder Village here has announced that Dr. Kiersten Latham is the organization's new president and chief executive officer.
She succeeds Debbie Sauder David who has retired after 22 years with Sauder Village.
Lathan has spent her career working and teaching at all kinds of museums — history, art, anthropology, natural history, science, archives, and living history. She has extensive experience in many facets of museum administration including interpretation and collections, and is a published author in the cultural heritage field.
She even worked one summer as a costumed interpreter and in the collections department at Sauder Village.
"Kiersten has the training, experience, and personality needed to lead Sauder Village and help continue to make Erie Sauder’s vision a reality," stated Dan Sauder, Sauder Village board member and Erie Sauder's grandson. "I especially appreciate her passion and love for Sauder Village and its mission. I realize the significance of having someone outside the Sauder family leading the Village, and I think Kiersten is up to the task. This is an exciting and pivotal time for Sauder Village and I look forward to seeing what's next."
Latham began her role as Sauder Village president and CEO in mid-August and expressed excitement about the opportunity to continue to make Erie Sauder's vision grow and thrive into the future.
"It feels as if everything I have done up until now has led to this moment," she shared. "The culmination of my experiences — in practice, as an academic, and as a human being — have brought me to Sauder Village, where I hope to make a positive difference in people’s lives, with kindness, respect, creativity and joy."
David spent 22 years at Sauder Village. Over the past two decades, she and her leadership team created and implemented a master plan to keep Sauder Village a vibrant place into the future.
The plan included the opening of Natives and Newcomers, Pioneer Settlement, inn and campground additions, the 1920s Main Street and more. David will be available to Latham as a mentor and advisor throughout the balance of 2022 and will join the board of trustees in 2023.
