Sattler Family Meats held a ribbon-cutting at its 734 Perry St., Napoleon, location on Tuesday afternoon. Owned by brothers Dan and Mark Sattler and their wives, Tammy and Stephanie, the market offers custom cut beef and pork, with the pork sold in the store coming from the farm of Mark and Stephanie. They will also process whole hogs for customers and process deer for hunters. Hours for the store are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays and closed Sunday and Monday. A grand opening is planned for the store May 6-8. Pictured above, from left are: Henry County Chamber of Commerce executive director Joel Miller; Sattler Family Meats co-owners, Dan Sattler, Tammy Sattler, Stephanie Sattler and Mark Sattler; and Henry County Chamber of Commerce members, Lori Siclair, Joe Bialorucki, Ross Durham and Brian Wade.
Sattler Family Meats holds ribbon-cutting at Napoleon store
Dennis Van Scoder
