PAULDING — Chris Etzler has spent the past 25 years of his life doing what he loves, educating youth. He’s been a teacher and a coach, an athletic director, and for the past 6 1/2 years, he’s served as an administrator at Paulding Exempted Village Schools, including the last two as high school principal.
Etzler was recently asked the following three questions: “What are the biggest changes in education over the last 10 years?” “What are public education’s biggest challenges going forward?” and, “How has technology (computers, smart phones, etc ...) changed public education?”
When it comes to his answers, safety and student well being were first and foremost, on his mind.
“I think there have been numerous things that have changed in education over the past 10 years,” said Etzler. “First, I think how we try to keep our staff and students safe each day has changed. We have gone from our doors being unlocked during the school day to having a buzzer system to allow people to come into our buildings.
“We train differently as well in case of an emergency,” continued Etzler. “Our academic standards and how we evaluate our teachers have changed quite a bit the last several years. Our teacher evaluations are now tied to how our students perform on state tests, which are more rigorous now than they have been.
“Obviously technology has changed so much the last decade as well,” added Etzler. “We are basically 1-to-1 in our school system in grades 3-12 (each student has a computer). It is readily available for our staff and students and used much more since 2010. Finally, we are seeing more social and emotional issues with our students now than we did before. This has added a new challenge for our teachers as well.”
The biggest challenge, according to Etzler, also deals in the area of the well being of the students.
“I think our biggest challenge in our school system moving forward is helping those students with the aforementioned social and emotional issues,” Etzler said. “They are becoming more and more numerous, and it has become harder to help those students out here at school.
“Many of them do not get the help and/or support needed outside of school, and we are finding that we need to provide that for them, while also providing the best education for them that we can,” added Etzler. “There are so many more things we are dealing with now that do not involve the things they are taught in a classroom.”
Finally, Etzler believes that advancements in technology have been very positive.
“Technology has made things more accessible for our staff and students, and it allows them to be more creative with lessons, projects, etc than in the past,” said Etzler. “Because we are a 1-to-1 system in grades 3-12, our students have access to a computer all day at school, as well as at home for those students in the high school that pay for the insurance.
“It allows students to do some of the projects that are assigned at home now, where as before they would have to do those at school only,” continued Etzler. “I think it has also created more opportunities for project-based learning and it has made creating those projects more efficient.”
