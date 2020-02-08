ARCHBOLD — The owners of Rupp Furniture & Flooring Co. have notified Archbold Village Council that they intend to go out of business after being a part of the local retail scene since 1908.

Jason and Carrie King asked council if a permit would be needed to conduct a “going out of business” sale at the Defiance Street location. The Kings also reportedly sent a letter to some customers announcing the upcoming sale and closing of the business.

