ARCHBOLD — The owners of Rupp Furniture & Flooring Co. have notified Archbold Village Council that they intend to go out of business after being a part of the local retail scene since 1908.
Jason and Carrie King asked council if a permit would be needed to conduct a “going out of business” sale at the Defiance Street location. The Kings also reportedly sent a letter to some customers announcing the upcoming sale and closing of the business.
