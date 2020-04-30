CECIL — In her more than 70 years, Rose Sweet has seen a lot.
The most important thing she has seen and known has been the love of her family.
She said the most significant thing in her life was marrying her husband, Jack.
“We were married in excess of 30 years, but he died more than 20 years ago,” she said. “Still, that is what I judge my life by. Like most people, there were good days and bad days, but he was a good man. It’s hard to county any of the bad days in a way to discount any one of the good ones.”
She said one thing people need to value is their family.
“I have an extremely good grandson,” she said. Her grandson’s name is Thomas McMichael. “He came to live with me — it’s been over a year now — to take care of me in my older years. He’s a fine young man. It’s always good to have (family around.) There’s a love in my life that hasn’t been there for awhile.”
When asked what she thinks the biggest change in society the last decade, Sweet said President Donald Trump.
“I know everyone is cray about him, but our president has done a great deal to improve our lives,” she said. “I know there are some people that won’t agree with that.”
She said one of the most valuable life lessons she’s learned and needs to be shared is for people to care about each other.
“I’ve seen more bad things in this span of time with the virus (COVID-19) than I’ve seen since the (Twin) Towers being blown up. We need to get out of ourselves and look to other people. See what we can do for them.”
