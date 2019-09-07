Rose Insurance Agency Rib Fest donation

Rob Lawson (left), insurance agent at Rose and Kissner Insurance Agency, is pictured with Lori Hagerman, marketing and operations manager for the Defiance Development and Visitors’ Bureau, after the agency donated $1,500 to Defiance Rib Fest as a stage sponsor. Rib Fest is set to take place Sept. 28 in downtown Defiance.

