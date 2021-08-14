Roehrs-McMillen award

Pictured with the Winners Circle Award certificate from Wayne Insurance Group is Roehrs-McMillen Insurance owner Pat McMillen (right) and agent Sean McMillen.

 Dennis Van Scoder/C-N Photo

In recognition of its excellence in underwriting and policy growth, the Wayne Insurance Group has awarded the Winners Circle Award for 2020 and 2021 to Roehrs-McMillen Insurance Agency.

Located at 414 Clinton St. in downtown Defiance, Roehrs-McMillen was established in 1930 and is a full-service insurance agency specializing in farm, commercial, life, home and auto insurance.

