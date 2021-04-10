A new downtown Defiance business, Rocha’s Kids Boutique, will open on Friday at its 321 Clinton St. address. Owned and operated by sisters-in-law Bridget Rocha and Abigail Rocha Ramirez, the boutique will carry brand new clothing and accessories for children from infant to 7 or 8 years old. The store will be open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday. Shown here at the front counter of the store are co-owners Bridget Rocha (left) and Abigail Rocha Ramirez.

