RIDGEVILLE CORNERS — The Howard Hanna Real Estate office of Jayma Gobrogge and Bree York here held its ribbon cutting Wednesday afternoon in conjunction with the Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce.

Gobrogge has been a full-time agent, licensed since 2008 serving the four county area. Joining Gobrogge in the office is teammate and daughter, Bree York.

Their office is located at 20358 County Road X, Ridgeville Corners. For more information contact their Howard Hanna office at 419-591-6441, visit http://jayma.howardhanna.com or stop by their open house on March 17 from 3-7 p.m.

