PAULDING — Keepsake Beads by EAW and Boutique will open its doors this week in Paulding. A grand opening and ribbon cutting will take place at 101 W. Perry Street at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Keepsake Beads are handcrafted flower inclusion keepsakes that are a great way to preserve the memory of a special occasion or the loss of a loved one. Keepsake Beads by EAW is dedicated to preserving those flowers in hand crafted beads and creating heirloom quality jewelry and keepsake items that you can hold close to your heart forever. The beads can be made into bracelets, pendants, necklaces, earrings, key chains, rosaries, cuff links and many more options.
Business owner Elecia Wobler will work with individuals in order to create a customized keepsake. Wobler noted, “On February 19, 2012 my life was changed forever. Never did I think that I would lose my mother so young. She was 51 years old when she left this world. My world was devastated. I felt lost, sad and alone. My mother and I were very close. She was not just my mother, she was my best friend.
“A couples of months after my mother passed, my husband presented me with a beautiful piece of jewelry that had been made with my mother’s funeral flowers. The feeling that overcame me was so memorable. It was as if my mother was in the room with me, embracing me, letting me know that I was going to be ok. That piece of jewelry helped me cope in a way I never thought was possible.”
Keepsake Beads by EAW can use any type of flower, plant, or cremains to make that special keepsake. All products are guaranteed. A file is kept with your name so that you will always be able to return products at any time. For more information call either 419-506-1490 or 419-263-8523 or stop in at the store and check it out Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday noon-6p.m.
