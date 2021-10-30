The Junky Monkey, 159 N. Wilhelm St., Holgate, celebrated its first year in business with a ribbon cutting recently. The business opened during COVID-19 health restrictions and was unable to celebrate its grand opening. The business serves as a consignment shop with 30 vendors, featuring many local artisans. According to co-owner Teresa Billow, “We have everything from junk to jam!” Pictured in front of the store are, from left: Heidi Ahleman and Brad VanDeBussche of the Henry County Chamber; Holgate Mayor Blake Tijerina; Teresa Billow, Rodger and Cathy Hefflinger, and Mark Billow, owners of the Junky Monkey. For hours and more information, call 419-438-7700.
