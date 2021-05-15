Ribbon cutting in Napoleon
Photo courtesy of Joel Miller

The Henry County Chamber of Commerce and Napoleon Mayor Jason Maassel were on hand Wednesday afternoon for the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new offices of Newton, Harmon & Rohrs Attorneys plus Preservation Title at 612 N. Perry St., Napoleon. Pictured here, from left are: Amy Watson, Henry County Chamber board member; Sharon Panning, legal assistant; Deborah Rohrs, attorney/partner; Marsha Yarnell, legal secretary; Elisa Harmon, attorney/partner; Kim Garringer, legal assistant; Alicia Leonard legal assistant; Tennille Newton, attorney/partner; Evelyn Brock, legal assistant; Sara Schaffner, attorney; and Mayor Maassel.

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you

Load comments