The Henry County Chamber of Commerce and Napoleon Mayor Jason Maassel were on hand Wednesday afternoon for the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new offices of Newton, Harmon & Rohrs Attorneys plus Preservation Title at 612 N. Perry St., Napoleon. Pictured here, from left are: Amy Watson, Henry County Chamber board member; Sharon Panning, legal assistant; Deborah Rohrs, attorney/partner; Marsha Yarnell, legal secretary; Elisa Harmon, attorney/partner; Kim Garringer, legal assistant; Alicia Leonard legal assistant; Tennille Newton, attorney/partner; Evelyn Brock, legal assistant; Sara Schaffner, attorney; and Mayor Maassel.
