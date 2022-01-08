The Henry County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Thursday afternoon at Sweet Dream Ice Cream & Cafe, formerly Johnson’s Ice Cream & Country Shoppe, located at N527 Ohio 108, Napoleon. New owners Barry and Erika Damman are planning to provide a similar menu as the previous owners. The store will officially open on Tuesday, with store hours of 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and noon-8 p.m. on Sundays. Operating hours will likely be extended during the summer months. Pictured above are, from left: Joel Miller, Henry County Chamber Director; Erika Damman; Frank Cashman, Henry County Chamber board member; Barry Damman; and Jeff Mires, Napoleon Councilman.
