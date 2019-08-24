Hobby Lobby
Photo courtesy of Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce

The Hobby Lobby management team poses for a photo Monday during a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the new Defiance store, located at 1500 N. Clinton St. in the building formerly occupied by Sears. Shown, from left, are district manager Robert Sommers, co-manager Janelle Lowe, manager Matt Fredericks and co-manager Steven Stevens.

