The Hobby Lobby management team poses for a photo Monday during a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the new Defiance store, located at 1500 N. Clinton St. in the building formerly occupied by Sears. Shown, from left, are district manager Robert Sommers, co-manager Janelle Lowe, manager Matt Fredericks and co-manager Steven Stevens.
Breaking News
Ribbon cutting held at new Defiance Hobby Lobby
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Defiance Has Talent & Heart to benefit local woman
- Local car club hoping for big show today
- Dog killed during Williams County arrest
- Bryan Native Exemplifies “We Build, We Fight” Legacy of U.S. Navy Seabees
- Forms for the deck
- Defiance's Bronson, Soukup Win at Defiance Early Bird
- More than 200 vehicles enter Defiance car show
- Defiance Volleyball Wins Five Set Thriller over Eastwood
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.