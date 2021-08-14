Blue Jay ribbon cutting
Dennis Van Scoder/C-N Photo

The Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce was on hand Friday afternoon for a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new location of Blue Jay Financial at 509 Fourth St., Defiance. Following the ribbon cutting, an open house was held from 3-5:30 p.m. at the totally remodeled office. Pictured above, from left are: Sarah Tackett, Executive Director of the Chamber; Caleb Frankart, Financial Advisor; Jenny Greear, Operations Manager; Jason Bernal, President of Blue Jay Financial; Jason Demland, Financial Advisor; Kristen Stelzer, Relationship Manager; and Jaimee Frey, Relationship Manager.

