Rib Fest donation

Corey Hale (left), sales manager for City Beverage Co., is pictured with Kirstie Mack, executive director of the Defiance Development and Visitors' Bureau (DDVB), after the company's recent $2,500 donation to Defiance Rib Fest. DDVB marketing and operations manager Lori Hagerman said City Beverage Co. has been a long-standing supporter and sponsor of the event, set to take place Sept. 28 in downtown Defiance. 

 Photo courtesy of Defiance Development and Visitors' Bureau

