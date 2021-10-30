Local Cruise Planners franchise owner, Heather Grennay recently added new associate Rhonda Priest as the travel agency continues its growth. As a Cruise Planners travel advisor, Grennay operates a full-service land and cruise travel agency based in the Northwest Ohio area and specializing in all inclusive package travel, cruises, tours, group vacations, honeymoons and destination weddings.
Priest and her husband, David, are natives of the Columbus area where she operated a business in the construction field for 27 years. Recently they relocated to their new home in Hilton Head, S.C.
Travelers may reach Grennay at 419-980-6783 or visit www.alltravelsails.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.