RP1

Priest

Local Cruise Planners franchise owner, Heather Grennay recently added new associate Rhonda Priest as the travel agency continues its growth. As a Cruise Planners travel advisor, Grennay operates a full-service land and cruise travel agency based in the Northwest Ohio area and specializing in all inclusive package travel, cruises, tours, group vacations, honeymoons and destination weddings.

Priest and her husband, David, are natives of the Columbus area where she operated a business in the construction field for 27 years. Recently they relocated to their new home in Hilton Head, S.C.

Travelers may reach Grennay at 419-980-6783 or visit www.alltravelsails.com.

