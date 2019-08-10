NAPOLEON — RE/MAX Exclusive has announced the addition of two new agents: Linda Reitzel and Jennifer Tarkington.
Reitzel is from Edon, and brings broad experience in business, including more than 40 years in family farming. She can be reached at 419-633-4834.
Tarkington has been a licensed agent for more than 12 years. She lives in the Fairview school district, and is a member of the Million Dollar Sales Club this year. She can be reached at 419-260-9405.
For more information, contact their broker, Steve Lankenau, at 419-784-6291.
